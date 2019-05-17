Mauritius: Air Mauritius to Be the Official Carrier for Ioig 2019

press release

Air Mauritius will be the official carrier of the Indian Ocean Island Games (IOIG) 2019 and will contribute as Gold sponsor amounting to Rs 6 million. An agreement was signed, today, at the seat of the Ministry of Youth and Sports in Port Louis in presence of the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Stephan Toussaint.

Signatories were the Chief Executive Officer of the 2019 IOIG's organising committee, Mr Jean-Pierre Sauzier, and the Executive Vice President of the Commercial, Cargo and Resource Optimisation of Air Mauritius, Mr Mike Seetaramadoo.

Minister Toussaint expressed appreciation to Air Mauritius for extending its collaboration which will considerably help the Organising Committee to achieve the set objectives for the IOIG 2019. This Gold sponsorship, he said, will further boost the Mauritian team to excel in the games and bring Gold medals for the country.

With regard to the ongoing preparations for the IOIG 2019 and as part of the mobilisation programme to sensitise the population on the Games, the Minister pointed out that a major event will be held on Sunday 19 May at Curepipe with the aim of encouraging Mauritians to show national interest in the Games.

For his part, Mr Jean-Pierre Sauzier expressed gratitude to the sponsorship of Air Mauritius which he said, demonstrates the commitment and patriotism of the national airline towards the country. He emphasised that Air Mauritius has an important role as contributory partner for IOIG 2019.

The Executive Vice President of Air Mauritius, Mr Mike Seetaramadoo, said that the contribution of the organisation to the hosting of the IOIG is a testimony of its strong sense of patriotism and unflinching support to the Games. He further stated that it is an honour for the company to be the official carrier for the IOIG which is a national event that will promote solidarity and unity in the country.

Air Mauritius will offer air tickets to and from Rodrigues for the Judo and marathon competitions for 700 athletes and tickets will also be borne for Reunion Island. The company will also display the logo of the IOIG 2019 on some of its airplanes, social networking sites and at point of sales as a way to promote national pride and dynamic environment of hosting the Games in Mauritius.

The official carrier, as per security norms will also transport the IOIG flame from Reunion to Mauritius, Mauritius to Rodrigues, and back to Mauritius.