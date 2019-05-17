Mauritius: Singaporean Non Resident High Commissioner Meets Prime Minister

press release

The Non Resident High Commissioner of Singapore to Mauritius, Mr Rangareddy Jayachandran, made a courtesy call today on the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit, Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis.

In a statement to the press, Mr Jayachandran said that discussions with the Prime Minister were very productive and fruitful and that the two countries will further strengthen their bilateral cooperation in several important areas. Speaking on the Metro Express project, he stated that Singapore plays a role in the designing and the monitoring of progress of this specific project, which is on track and will most likely be launched in September 2019.

The Non Resident High Commissioner of Singapore to Mauritius added that his several visits to Mauritius aim at reaffirming the bilateral cooperation that exists between the two countries and at strongly emphasising going forward in areas where both countries can work together, such as in the fields of security and infrastructure.