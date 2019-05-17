Nigeria: German NGO Donates 100 Modernised Carts to Victims Insurgency

A German- based NGO, Bruderhilfe Social Development Initiative (BSDI), has donated 100 wheel chairs to ease the movement of physically challenged people affected by Boko Haram insurgency.

The Executive Director of BSDI, Mrs. Mary Bruder, while flagging off the distribution of the chairs in Maiduguri, said the celectric chair would bring succor to people living with disabilities.

"Bruderilfe is highly indebted to His Excellency, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the Federal Republic of Germany, for his enviable role in ensuring that the project became a resounding success.

"We at Bruderlife will continue to count on his leadership and exemplary role in supporting Nigerians in the Diaspora to succeed in their endeavours and in promoting cooperation among the private sector players of both Nigeria and Germany.

"Our first phase of intervention is what you are witnessing today, a total of 100 phyiscally challenged persons affected by the insurgency will get an electric mobility each but our subseqent interventions will focus on health and educations," she said.

Bruder said catering for the needs and welfare of the vulnerable was a collective responsibility, as enjoined by both religions.

She charged the IDPs to be determined to succeed in life, adding, "when you plan, you'll succeed".

While receiving the chairs, the Chairperson of State's Emergency Management Agency(SEMA), Hajiya Yabawa Kolo, said the donation signified the passion to serve humanity.

She said the donation has also rekindled hopes of the disabled living in camps.

Mrs. Kolo assured that the 50 chairs would be distributed immediately.