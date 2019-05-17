Botswana: Intelligence Body Crucial for Safe, Stable Africa

Gaborone — The Committee of Intelligence and Security Services of Africa (CISSA) has positioned itself as an important component to create a stable and safe environment for the continent, says Vice President Slumber Tsogwane.

Officially opening CISSA, southern Africa regional meeting, Mr Tsogwane said the organisation had also created an environment conducive to sustainable socio-economic development, especially in the region.

He said the ever evolving security threats around the world had presented the region with new challenges including in the areas of socioeconomic development, human and food security, climate change as well as governance.

Given the complexity of the global environment, African states had to confront threats that were both volatile and complex.

"The security challenges we face as individual countries have the propensity to manifest into regional threats as contemporary threats do not recognise borders," he said.

Mr Tsogwane said the globalised economy had brought about more complex threats of a transnational nature which required collaborative efforts through bodies such as CISSA.

He said the fact that Botswana was hosting the CISSA regional meeting showed that unity was central to dealing effectively with challenges afflicting the region.

"It is of critical importance that as the intelligence and security community, you should always work towards achieving a common goal and pursue concerted views which will be of benefit to governments especially in making decisions," he said.

He said the region's common purpose required cooperation, maintenance of unity in seeking solutions to regional problems, as well as focus on unifying rather than the minor divisive issues.

The region, Mr Tsogwane said, had been exemplary during the recent elephant summit held in Botswana.

He observed that the presidents of Botswana, Angola, Namibia and Zimbabwe spoke with one voice in support of the efforts by southern African states to conserve elephants and protect their habitat in order to mitigate challenges such as limited rangeland and human-wildlife conflict.

Directorate of Intelligence and Security Services director general Brigadier Peter Magosi, also CISSA Southern Africa region chairperson, said contemporary security threats were emerging and manifesting into a crisis at an alarming rate.

He said the situation called for intelligence and security services to work together and share information as well as to embrace other stakeholders such as the civil society, academia and various experts.

