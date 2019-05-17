Malawi: Mutharika Says Nsanje Port Project On Course, Ready in 2 Years

President Peter Mutharika has said the Nsanje Inland Port - one of the flagship projects in the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) 2014 manifesto--will become functional in the next two years.

Mutharika revives talk on Nsanje World Inland Port

Mutharika said on Thursday in Nsanje during after the ground breaking ceremony of Nsanje-Marka Road.

President Mutharika said that he will fulfill his late brother Bingu Wa Mutharika's vision by making sure that the inland port, which has already cost the taxpayer billions of kwacha, is completed.

"Every community deserves better developments such as good roads. Let me also say that regardless of how long it will take, Nsanje inland port will be realized. There were some technical challenges but I promise that in the next two years, the dream will be realized. It was a vision of my brother and it will remain my vision too," said Mutharika attracting ululation and great applause.

Currently, the Nsanje Port is a swampy fishing ground for locals. It is a neglected site depicting an abandoned dockyard with the Shire River choked by weeds.

Mutharika said the DPP government has started developing the Lower Shire by constructing roads like the Bangula-Nsanje and Nsanje-Marka Roads among others.

"No previous government can claim that they constructed the tarmac road in the lower shire apart from the DPP government. Today, we have launched the construction of the remaining part of M1 Road, which is Nsanje-Marka road," he said.

Mutharika promised to construct secondary schools and community technical colleges in the district.

"Apart from constructing five secondary schools, one in each constituency, I will also construct health facilities, state of the art stadium, technical college in each constituency and will also drill new boreholes. So, for those developments to happen, you need to vote wisely come May 21," urged Mutharika.

The DPP has three main rivals in this election--Malawi Congress Party (MCP), which is in alliance with former president Joyce Banda's People's Party (PP) and Freedom Party (PP), Vice-President Saulos Chilima's UTM and the United Democratic Front which has Minister of Health Atupele Muluzi as its torchbearer.

In 2014, DPP made a 36.4 percent surprise presidential votes win from the opposition, beating incumbent president Joyce Banda whose People's Party (PP) came third. MCP came second, with a difference of about 400 000 votes.