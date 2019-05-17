South Africa: Iqbal Survé's ANC Election Donation Offers New Twists

analysis

A week after the 8 May elections, the ghost of the R1m donation to the ANC by controversial businessman Iqbal Survé continues to rattle its chain: The provincial working committee of the ANC in the Western Cape has suspended treasurer Maurencia Gillion pending an investigation.

The ANC in the Western Cape has suspended its provincial treasurer, Maurencia Gillion, over the returned R1-million donation by controversial businessman and media owner Iqbal Survé just a few days before the 2019 national and provincial elections. That donation would also be investigated, the party said on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, her suspension was made public by the party's provincial working committee (PWC) after it had a meeting to discuss the deployment of party members within the Western Cape legislature. The party will go into the legislature for the third consecutive time as opposition members after the DA retained the province during the national and provincial elections on 8 May.

Gillion's suspension will not affect any legislature list, as she was on the province to the national list, but, because the ANC dropped seats in Parliament, she did not make...