Sudan: UN S-G Calls On Parties to Prioritise Dialogue, Avoid Violence

New York — The Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, has called on Sudan's Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the Alliance for Freedom and Change (AFC) to prioritise dialogue as a means to address outstanding differences. He also stresses the need to avoid any form of violence.

In a statement via his spokesman Stephane Dujarric on Wednesday, Guterres commends the progress achieved during the negotiations between the Transitional Military Council and the Declaration of Freedom and Change Forces regarding the modalities of the transition in Sudan. He urges the parties to maintain the positive momentum and reach agreement on the remaining details.

The Secretary-General is committed to continue working with the African Union in support of this process. The United Nations stands ready to support the Sudanese stakeholders in their efforts to build lasting and sustainable peace.

The Secretary-General stresses the importance of upholding the human rights of all citizens, and continuing to prioritise dialogue as a means to address outstanding differences. He also stresses the need to avoid any form of violence which undermine the safety and security of the citizens as well as the stability of the country.

Three-year transition agreed

Sudan's military leaders have announced an agreement with the opposition alliance for a three-year transition period to a civilian administration. However the dialogue faced a setback after violence erupted at the sit-in outside the General Command of the Sudanese army on Monday night.

Four protestors died - three outright and one later of wounds. The Sudanese Central Doctors Committee confirmed that 77 people were shot, while a total of more than 200 were injured.

