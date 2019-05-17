South Africa: Zuma Junior On the Spot - How Fast Is Too Fast in a Porsche When It's Raining?

analysis

Former president Jacob Zuma's son, Duduzane Zuma, faced gruelling interrogation by state prosecutor Yusuf Baba at his culpable homicide trial in the Randburg Magistrate's Court. Baba sought to cast aspersions on Zuma's driving competence, while his defence argued he wasn't speeding.

Duduzane Zuma's defence team for his trial at the Randburg Magistrate's court led evidence that it was unlikely Zuma was speeding when his Porsche 911 smashed into a minibus taxi near the Grayston Drive M1 off-ramp, resulting in the death of passenger Phumzile Dube. Zuma faces charges of culpable homicide after the crash in 2014.

Expert defence witness Konrad Lotter, a mechanical engineer, reconstructed the accident for the court. He concluded that Zuma lost control and veered to the left, causing his car to crash into the minibus taxi. The impact of the collision could have led the other driver to lose control.

Lotter said the fact that after the crash the vehicles had come to a stop near each other was an indication that they had been travelling at more or less the same speed. Taxi driver Vusi Dlamini had previously told the court that at the time of the crash he was travelling at about 100km/h.

