16 May 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: New UNICEF Representative Arrives in Mogadishu

Tagged:

Related Topics

The United Nations (UN) has appointed a new representative of one of its agencies to Somalia. Mr. Werner Schultink has been appointed to lead the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) in Somalia.

The new representative has arrived in Mogadishu on Wednesday to assume the office. Mr. Schultink has met with Somali State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Abdikadir Ahmed-Kheir Abdi at his office in Mogadishu.

According to a statement by the ministry, Mr. Abdi welcomed the new UNICEF representative, wishing him success in his duty to serve the agency in Somalia. The two officials discussed wide ranges of issues affecting the organizations in Somalia.

The issues discussed include social, educational and health programs to make progress in reducing the suffering of children in Somalia.

Somalia

Ex-Army Officer Facing U.S. Civil Trial Over Human Rights Abuses

A resident of Virginia is the subject of a lawsuit accusing him of human rights abuses while he was a high-ranking… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.