Somalia: New UNICEF Representative Arrives in Mogadishu

The United Nations (UN) has appointed a new representative of one of its agencies to Somalia. Mr. Werner Schultink has been appointed to lead the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) in Somalia.

The new representative has arrived in Mogadishu on Wednesday to assume the office. Mr. Schultink has met with Somali State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Abdikadir Ahmed-Kheir Abdi at his office in Mogadishu.

According to a statement by the ministry, Mr. Abdi welcomed the new UNICEF representative, wishing him success in his duty to serve the agency in Somalia. The two officials discussed wide ranges of issues affecting the organizations in Somalia.

The issues discussed include social, educational and health programs to make progress in reducing the suffering of children in Somalia.