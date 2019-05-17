Somalia: President Speaks About Key Issues

Somali president, Mohamed Abdullahi has reiterated the government's position to accept elections delay in Somalia amid some regional state lobby for the extension of their mandate term.

Speaking at the ceremony to mark the 76th anniversary of Somali Youth League Anniversary, the president said ruled out any extension beyond the mandated term of the government.

He stated that the elections of federal and regional state levels will be held as per its schedule.

The president expressed his objection to the delay of elections in Galmudug state saying it will lead distrust.

"Neither the federal government nor regional state governments should have extended beyond the mandatory term even one day as extension can destroy trust," he said.

The remarks of the president come weeks after the leaders of Galmudug state for called for elections postponement.

The leaders of Galmudug have underscored the need that the date elections in Galmudug state to be delayed for about two years claiming that the term of the current government to be started from when the sides of the Galmudug agreed to form a coalition government.

The leaders from Galmudug based in Adado town had late 2017 signed agreement with leaders of Sufi sect based Dhusamareb town following over a year-long political dispute.

During the signing sides never mentioned when elections of the state will be held.

The federal government leaders have insisted that the elections in the regional state take place within this year.