Tanzania: Two Million Women Give Birth Yearly As Life Expectancy Reaches 64 Years

Dodoma — The government said on Thursday, May 16, 2019 that at least 2 million women give birth in the country annually.

The deputy minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Dr Faustine Ndugulile told the parliament that life expectancy has reached 64 years.

The deputy minister however admitted minor progress has been made in provision of health care to people with special needs.

Dr Ndugulile was responding to a question by Kaliua MP, Magdalena Sakaya (CUF) who sought to know when the government would implement the free health services policy to expectant mothers, under-five children and the elderly above 60 years.

She sought to know the number of districts where the special IDs were released to enable the special groups to access free health services since 2014 when the exercise started.

Mr Ndugulile said there were still challenges in implementing the policy due to increase of diseases and people in special groups.

Also Read

Mikel inspires Nigeria's Africa Cup young guns -- coach

Ignorance blamed for surging maternal, infant mortality rates in Mwanza

Magufuli sacks executive directors for Mbozi, Uyui districts

According to him, only 40 per cent of councils across the country have been able to provide health services through special windows systems initiated by the government.