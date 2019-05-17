Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Presents Vehicles to Oti Regional Coordinating Council

press release

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Wednesday, presented eight vehicles to the Oti Regional Coordinating Council, to help facilitate the smooth operation of the newly created region.

The vehicles, which include three Nissan Patrol SUVs, and five pickup vehicles, were presented to the Oti Regional Minister, Mr. Kwasi Owusu Yeboah.

Speaking at a durbar of Chiefs at Dambai, capital of the Oti Region, President Akufo-Addo said the pledge he made to create the Oti Region "was not to win votes from you, but I was convinced that, with the Oti Region, development would be accelerated than before."

The President earlier inspected the site for the construction of the administration block of the regional coordinating council. Staff had already posted to start work.

"So far, the Regional Coordinating Director, Regional Economic Planning Officer, Regional Agricultural Director, Regional Fire Commander, Regional Electoral Officer, Regional Human Resource Manager, Regional Internal Auditor, Regional Information Officer, Regional Commission on Culture, Regional Land Use and Spatial Planning Officer, are all here at Dambai and have started work," said President Akufo-Addo.

As pioneer staffs of the new local government in Oti Region, the President urged them "to work hard and to begin on a sound footnote, so that everybody will know that they came to do their best for the Oti Region. I will pay particular attention to the work they will be doing in Oti".

He added that "we have a development plan for all the six regions and we are going to follow it exactly for Oti Region as well. I will ensure that there is an equitable distribution of infrastructural facilities in all parts of the Oti Region."

Touching on matters of interest to the newly created region, President Akufo-Addo said a Dutch company - FDN Group - had made a proposal to the Roads and Highways Ministry to construct a bridge over the Oti River.

"The pre-feasibility studies have been completed, the financial terms are being examined today at the Ministry of Finance, and the Roads Minister is waiting for 'no objection letter' from Finance before they can negotiate the construction agreement, which will be brought to Cabinet and then to Parliament for approval," he stated.

Additionally, President Akufo-Addo said, "should all these processes go according to plan, by the 4th quarter of this year, construction of the bridge over Oti River would have begun."

President apprised the Paramount Chief and the people of Oti region that construction works on roads would also begin soon, with the Jasikan to Dodo Pepesu road network set to commence in July this year.

"Dambai town roads, together with the roads in Krachi, are on the programme of the Minister. Your roads are dear to my heart and I am working on them. Now, you have your own region, and we are determined to ensure that your developmental needs are accelerated," President Akufo-Addo noted.

Earlier in the day, President Akufo-Addo, also, inspected the 50-kilometre Nkwanta to Dambai Road, which is being constructed by City Construction Ghana Limited.