Sierra Leone: Guinean Committed to High Court for Sexual Penetration

Magistrate Abdul Sheriff, presiding at the Pademba Road court No.3,has on Tuesday (14th May) committed to the High Court a sexual penetration matter involving one Foday Palious, a 22-year- old Guinean.

The accused person was preliminarily investigated at the lower court for an alleged sexual penetration of a 12-year-old girl, contrary to Section 19 of the Sexual Offences Act No.12 of 2012.

Police prosecutor, Inspector Gloria V.S Macauley, alleges that the accused person on Saturday 22nd December 2018 at the Queen Elizabeth Community, Kissy in Freetown, sexually penetrated a girl below the age of 18 to wit 12 years.

Magistrate Sheriff stated that, "Having gone through the evidence so far presented in the preliminary investigations, I am satisfied that the accused person has a case to answer. I therefore commit this matter to the High Court of justice for trial."

However, defense Counsel, I.S.Y Kamara applied for bail on behalf of his client, noting that he has reliable sureties that would stand in his recognizance.

He told the court that if his client is granted bail, he would not jump bail because the matter has been committed to the High Court.

He said his client has fixed address and would not interfere with witnesses.

His application was upheld and magistrate Sheriff granted the accused a 30million Leones bail, with two sureties, stating that one of the sureties must produce valid NASSIT and National ID cards and the bail must be approved by the Deputy Master and Registrar.