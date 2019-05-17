Sierra Leone Duo Turn Attention to World Championship

Sierra Leone Beach Volleyball duo; Ishmail Bangura and Ibrahim Jon Kamara have turned their attention to creating an upset in the forthcoming FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships in Hamburg, Germany.

A total of 48 teams including Sierra Leone will compete in this year's World tournament which will run from June 28 to July 7, 2019, at the 13,000-seater Am Rothembaum Stadium.

Already, the Sierra Leonean duo are determined to create an upset which could possibly earn them a place at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

For Ibrahim Jon Kamara, the stage is set, and they are determined to prove they are ready for the challenges at the World stage. He said: "It always a dream to qualify for such a tournament, and now that we've achieved that goal, we need to show we are no push-over."

Like Kamara, Ishmail Bangura is also upbeat and determines to ensure they reached the last four of the tournament in Germany.

"Success in the World Championship is what we are dreaming for, our focus is on the tournament, and we know it's not going to be an easy ride, but we have the spirit and belief to rise to the challenge," Bangura said.

Sierra Leone joined Mozambique, Morocco, and Rwanda on the train to north Germany thanks to their top four finish in the African Championship in the Nigerian capital, Abuja last April.

The Beach Volleyball World Championships is heading to Germany for the second time after Berlin played host in 2005.