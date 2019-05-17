Africa: Ahead of All Africa Gamessporting Disciplines Request to Meet Pres. Bio

President and officials of Sierra Leone Sporting disciplines are requesting to meet with the country's President, Julius Maada Bio, barley three months before the commencement of the All Africa Games.

The host nation, Morocco has already confirmed their hosting of the competition, and already work is in steady progress for the mini Olympic Games to be hosted in three cities; Rabat, Casablanca and El Jadida.

Scheduled to run from August 19 to August 31 with 28 sporting events, officials of Sierra Leone sporting bodies want to meet with the country President in order to get early preparations for the games done and to also request for an increase funding for the tournament.

The Chef de mission, Unisa Deen Kargbo, together with his colleagues said they need government funding through the local Olympic Committee as it is in other countries around the world.

According to the officials, the said government subvention is the only means where the National Olympic Committee of Sierra Leone can help the associations with training allowances, uniforms for competitions, intensive preparation amongst others.

"We need to meet the President and need early preparation for the All Africa Games, there are a lot of things needed to be done to boost our preparation for games and to assist associations to meet qualification standards," said the Chef de Mission who doubles as the President of the National Paralympic Committee of Sierra Leone.