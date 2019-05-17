Sierra Leone: Alhaji Kamara Completes Randers FC Move

Sierra Leone striker, Alhaji Kamara, who has been a big hit at Vendsyssel in the spring, has completed a 3-year deal with Randers FC, according to newspaper report.

Reports from Denmark said the Crown Jews have hijacked the 24-year-old attacker, Alhaji Kamara, who changed from the Superligarivals Vendsyssel FF.

Alhaji Kamara has impressed with four goals in eight games in the spring of Revenge, which signed him up in February this year. One of the goals he scored against Randers FC, when the two clubs in April played 1-1 at Cepheus Park Randers.

It is the former sports director in Randers FC, Ole Nielsen, the current sports director in Vendsyssel, who got the Sierra Leonean attacker to North Jutland on a contract valid until summer.

Since then, Ole Nielsen has unsuccessfully tried to extend the agreement with Alhaji Kamara.

"Of course, I would like to extend, but Alhaji Kamara will only play in Vendsyssel, if we are in the Super League," said Ole Nielsen back in April to Ekstra Bladet.

Vendsyssel continues to struggle to survive in the Super League, while Randers FC is sure to be the country's best row, and now according to the newspaper's information, sports director Søren Pedersen has succeeded in luring Alhaji Kamara to Kronjylland.

Alhaji Kamara has a past in Swedish football, where he played for IFK Norrköping from 2014 to 2016 and helped to make the club Swedish champions.

However, it was also in the Swedish club that a congenital heart failure was discovered by Alhaji Kamara, which caused UEFA to exclude him from elite football.

As a consequence, IFK Norrköping failed to use him anymore, and in May 2016, the attacker went on to DC United in the United States, where American cardiologists looked so differently on the case and advise him to play.

After DC United, Alhaji Kamara played for Taaewoun in Saudi Arabia and FC Sheriff in Moldova, before ending up in Vendsyssel, where sports director Ole Nielsen was not worried about picking up the player despite previous reports of heart problems.