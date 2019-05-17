Sierra Leone: Three Sent to High Court for Penetrating Girl, 10

Presiding Magistrate at the Pademba Road Court No.3, Abdul Sheriff, yesterday, Tuesday 14th May, sent three accused persons to the High Court of Freetown for allegedly penetrating a ten year-old girl.

The accused-Mohamed Alie-38, Ibrahim Conteh-32, were in court to answer to Sexual penetration of child, while Fatmata Sahid-21, was before the court for perverting the course of justice contrary to the laws of Sierra Leone.

Police prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent Yeanoh Koroma, alleges that that the first and second accused persons on a different place and date sexually penetrated a child below the age of 18 to wit 10 years old.

He further alleged in count two that the third accused person, Fatmata Sahid, on Monday 26th November 2018, at the Family Support Unit, Eastern Police Division in Freetown, perverted the course of Justice to wit sexual penetration.

Magistrate Sheriff remarked that, 'Having gone through the evidence so far presented in the preliminary investigations, I am satisfied that the accused persons has a case to answer. I therefore commit this matter to the High Court of justice for trial."

However, defense Counsel; I.S.Y Kamara applied for bail on behalf of his clients, noting that they have reliable sureties that would stand in their recognizance.

He told the Bench that his client would not jump bail because the matter has been committed to the High Court, adding that they have fixed address and would not interfere with witnesses.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Sheriff granted bail to the accused persons in the sum of Le40million Leones and two sureties each, adding that one of the sureties must produce valid NASSIT and National ID cards and bail must be approved by the Deputy Master and Registrar.