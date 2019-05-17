16 May 2019

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: I Wont Extend My Term in Office , Farmaajo Says

President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo says he doesn't want term extension. Speaking at Somali Youth League "SYL " tonight on why he rejected term extension for Galmudug and Jubaland leaders Madoobe and Axmed Haaf.

Farmajo said neither the federal government nor the regional states should have no extension. "Not even one day it. Farmaajo says extension destroys trust .

"We need to learn our people to elect there leaders "Farmaajo added . President Farmaajo hinted that the recent unconcloded Garowe meeting was not failed .

