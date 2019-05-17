Zimbabwe: Isuzu Maintains Dominant Zimbabwe Market Share

Port Elizabeth — ISUZU is poised to entrench its presence in Zimbabwe, one of its biggest export markets in Africa.

This follows Zimbabwe Minister of Industry and Commerce, Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndhlovu, visiting the Isuzu Motors South Africa's production facility in Port Elizabeth.

The first visit by a Zimbabwean dignitary to Isuzu in Struandale comes on the back of an excellent year of Isuzu bakkie sales in Zimbabwe.

As the second biggest export market of Isuzu Motors South Africa, Zimbabwe accounts for approximately 27 percent of all African exports, said Isuzu Motors South Africa Executive: Corporate Affairs, Business Strategy and Legal, Denise van Huyssteen.

He welcomed the minister's visit and the opportunity to showcase Isuzu's capabilities in truck and light commercial vehicle production.

"Isuzu is an established brand in Zimbabwe. As the country embarks on infrastructure development, we are able to offer innovative solutions to meet their needs," said van Huyssteen.

Isuzu has been a consistent strong brand in Zimbabwe, achieving a 25 percent overall market share in 2018.

Isuzu held a 35 percent share of the pick-up (bakkie) segment and was the best seller in the Double Cab and Extended Cab segments in 2018.

The auto firm has had a presence in Zimbabwe for more than 30 years - selling bakkies, SUV's, trucks and buses in the market.

"We value our relationships with all our Zimbabwean customers and see ourselves as a brand that can offer products and services that will meet their needs throughout their life-time," said Van Huyssteen.

A big part of the presence is due to the success story of Isuzu's Zimbabwe authorised dealership, Autoworld.

Autoworld has been Isuzu's number one export dealer for more than ten years and has facilities in both Harare and Bulawayo employing more than 150 people.

It is involved in various community projects and sponsors one of Zimbabwe's top rugby clubs.