Sudan: Al-Burhan Announces Suspension of Talks With FCF for 72 Hours

Khartoum — Chairman of Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan announced suspension of negotiation with coalition of freedom and change forces(FCF) for seventy-two hours , saying the revolution has derailed from its peaceful following escalation on the ground during the last hours.

Al-Burhan said in a statement aired by Sudan TV Wednesday night that negotiations with opposition force reached consensus which reasonable logic prevailed, cessation of escalation, formation of joint committees for protecting the sit-in site which should be limited to area before the armed forces command.

He added that despite that the situations escalated by freedom and change forces' issuance of escalation timetables synchronized with the negotiation and direct provocation and insult to the armed and rapid support forces.

The statement stressed importance of not provoking the armed forces, rapid support forces and security and police forces , indicating that these forces are operating for protecting the protesters and maintaining the public security.

Al-Burhan described blockage of streets that led to traffic jam and obstruction of trains and transport of supplies to the states , as unjustified acts.

He further added that aggressive speech has created a state of public chaos , insecurities and infiltration of armed elements into sit-in site and arround where they targeted the armed forces and the protesters a matter which voided the revolution from its peacefulness.

The TMC Chair noted that to prevent the country from sliding into uncontrollable insecurity the negotiation was suspended for 72 hours until appropriate climate is created for completion of the agreement , removal of barricades set up outside the sit-in area and opening railways before trains to transport supplies to states.