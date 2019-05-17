Sudan: 2020 Forces Reject TMC-FCF Agreement

Khartoum — The Coalition of 2020 Forces has announced total rejection to bilateral agreement between the transitional military council and freedom and change forces and accordingly the change forces will hold the 67% of the legislative council' seats while the remaining 33% will be allocated to other forces and political parties.

The coalition, in a press release issued Thursday and of which SUNA obtained a copy, rejected the right given to FCF to form the cabinet and sharing the sovereign council powers with the military council , saying the FCF behavior reflects spirit of exclusion , selfishness and dictatorship that more authoritarian than the former regime despites of their chants of " freedom, peace and justice" .

The statement affirmed the 2020 forces ' resolve to fight and oppose the agreement with all peaceful means, demanding the TMC to revise the agreement which they labelled unjust.