Gambia: U.S. Embassy Announces 2019 Mandela Washington Fellows

The United States Embassy in The Gambia congratulates seven young Gambians selected for the 2019 Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders.

The 2019 Fellows are Kemo Bojang, Ndey Fatou Jabang, Ebrima Sonko, Binta Badjie, Modou Lamin Fatty, Sainabou Barra Cham, and Lamin Jafuneh. They were selected from over 330 Gambians who applied for this year's Fellowship.

These accomplished professionals will be among 700 young leaders selected from across Africa through a rigorous application process for this year's program. They represent The Gambia's diverse society and were all chosen for their community service, leadership, and contributions to the country's progress through various platforms.

Last week the Fellows participated in orientation sessions at the U.S. Embassy. Ambassador Richard Carl Paschall congratulated the young leaders and conveyed his best wishes that the program would have a remarkable impact on their lives. He expressed his confidence that Fellows would return with new skills, ready to play an important role in strengthening democratic institutions and spurring economic growth.

The Fellows will leave The Gambia next month for a six-week program at universities throughout the United States. You can follow their journey on the Embassy's Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/U.S.EmbassyBanjul.

US Embassy Press Release