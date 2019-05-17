Cameroon: Indomitable Lionesses in Spain

The team left the country yesterday May 15, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. via the Nsimalen International Airport.

The national women's football team is in Madrid, Spain where they will continue training ahead of the eighth edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup in France. The players and officials left the country yesterday May 15, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. via the Nsimalen International Airport. Prior to their departure the Indomitable Lionesses showcased their skills in a gala match to bid farewell to their supporters at the Yaounde Omnisports Annex Stadium Number One yesterday May 14, 2019. After the gala match the Lionesses were received by the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Professor Narcisse Mouelle Kombi.

The Minister handed over the national flag to the team captain, Mani Christine Patience. The training camp in Spain will be the last phase of their preparation ahead of the World Cup. While in Spain, the Lionesses will play four friendly games. They will play one friendly game with the national team of Spain on May 17, 2019 and will play other games with some local teams before heading for France for the World Cup that begins on June 7, 2019. The Indomitable Lionesses trained at the CAF Excellence Centre in Mbankomo near Yaounde under the supervision of head coach Alain Djeumfa.

During the different training camps focus was on endurance, speed and ball control, among others. Cameroon reached the eighth finals at the 2015 World Cup in Canada. Coach Alain Djeumfa and his team have one objective which is to go beyond the eighth finals and make Cameroon proud in France.

Team captain Mani Christine Patience told Cameroon Tribune reporters that she and her team mates will put up a good performance at the World Cup in order to make their fans and the rest of the Cameroonian people proud. "I believe that at the World Cup people will see the work we have been doing during our training," she said.