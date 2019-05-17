Nigeria: NECA/CBN Distribute Farm Inputs to 4, 671 Farmers in Borno

The Northeast Commodity Association (NECA) and CBN under the Anchor Borrower scheme has distributed farm inputs to 4, 671 farmers in Borno ahead of the 2019 farming season.

Alhaji Muhammad Mustapha, the Manager, NECA, who disclosed this said the association distributed inputs to rice farmers.

Mustapha said that each of the farmers was provided with assorted fertilizers, seeds, water pump, knap sack sprayer and chemicals.

He said that the company would also provide tractor services to the farmers.

The manager said that the beneficiaries were registered in the 19 local government areas of the state.

The councils he said included Jere, Konduga, Chibok, Askira Uba, Hawul, Biu, Shani, Bayo, Kaga, and Mobbar.

According to him, the company had so far registered about 30, 000 farmers under the programme, to enable them participate in wet and dry season activities.

Speaking to the beneficiaries, the Senior Officer, Development Finance Office, CBN Maiduguri, Haruna Goranam, urged them to utilize the loan for the purpose it was given to them.