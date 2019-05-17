16 May 2019

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Kenya Flags Possible Al-Shabab Attack During Ramadhan

Kenya Police have affirmed their readiness to avert any terror attacks that may ensure during this year's Ramadhan.National Police Service (NPS) has taken note of al-Shabaab's history of infiltrating the country and killing innocent civilians during such times.

In a statement released on Wednesday, May 15, NPS stated it had beefed up security along the border of Kenya and Somalia and equally deployed officers in areas prone to such attacks."For peaceful Ramadhan and subsequent Eid festivities, security agencies have deployed officers around areas of interest within our cities and in areas near Kenya Somalia border. More officers have been dispatched to enhance patrols," read the report

The statement noted that the history of al-Shabaab striking the country during Ramadhan prompted police to take precaution and put necessary measures in place to avert a repeat of the same."In the Ramadhan of June 2014 alone, 150 lives were lost when al-Shabaab fighters infiltrated the country and conducted heinous attacks in villages within Lamu and Tana River counties," said the police

