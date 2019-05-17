Eritrea: Nuew Organizes Art Exhibition

Asmara — The National Union of Eritrean Women (NUEW) organized art exhibition in connection with the 28th Independence Day anniversary. The exhibition was officially opened by Mr. Al-Amin Mohammed Seid, Secretary of the PFDJ.

The head of Administration and Finance at the NUEW, Ms. Zaid Mesfin said that the exhibition is being staged for the fourth consecutive time in connection with the Independence Day and that this year's exhibition reflects the national theme of the Independence Day "Resilience for Higher Progress".

Ms. Zaid further said that the exhibition also includes innovative and creative materials prepared by female youth.

The exhibition that is staged at the Central Office of the NUEW will stay open to the public until 20 May.