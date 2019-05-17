Eritrea: Messages of Congratulations

Asmara — King Salman bin Abdulaziz of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Dr. Alexander Van der Bellen of Austria, King Carl Gustaf of Sweden, President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic of Croatia, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of the Republic of Turkey sent messages of congratulations to the people and Government of Eritrea in connection with the 28th Independence Day anniversary.

In their messages, the leaders wished good health to President Isaias Afwerki and peace and prosperity to the Eritrean people.