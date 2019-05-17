Somalia: Police Killed a Gunman After Shooting Injured a Soldier

Somali security forces have today killed suspected al-Shabaab member in Somali capital city, Mogadishu. The slain suspect and another man had allegedly tried to kill a government soldier.

According to witnesses, the two men riding motorbike opened fire at the soldier at Bakara junction in the capital. The soldier was said to have sustained injuries and rushed to the hospital.

The security forces responded to the incident by firing back at suspected assailants. The fire exchange resulted in the death of one of the attacker, according to the security officials.

Other suspects reportedly escaped from the scene. The security forces launched an operation to hunt down the other suspect in the suburbs of Howl-wadag district.

Al-Shabaab lost control of Somali capital in 2011 following a major offensive by Somali forces backed by African Union Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM).

The group still carries out assassinations and bomb attacks in Mogadishu.