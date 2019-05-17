Ghana: Soldier, Cop, Other Accused of Robbery Appear in Court

A soldier, a policeman and another person have appeared before the Accra Circuit Court "Ten" charged with alleged robbery.

The accused, Bernard Tsigli, 40, stationed at 37 Military Hospital Medical Stores, Samuel Asamoah, 40, a police Corporal, stationed at Kasoa, and Crossby Ofori, 41, also a civilian employee at Military hospital, allegedly robbed a taxi driver of GH¢2,500.00 on April 27, 2019.

They pleaded not guilty to three counts of conspiracy to commit crime and robbery and would appear again on May 5, 2019.

Chief Inspector Emmanuel Haligah, the police prosecutor, told the court presided by Mrs Harriet Akweley Quaye that accused pleaded for the release of the complainant's taxi intercepted by personnel of Metropolitan Assembly on April 27, 2019, at the Accra-Nigeria lorry station.

Thereafter, the prosecutor said, accused introduced themselves to complainants and asked him to send them to Nima.

Chief Insp. Haligah said on reaching Nima, accused spotted Baba Amori, one of their alleged victims, and asked the driver to stop.

He said the accused got down, handcuffed and allegedly bundled the complainant into the car, and drove off to Burma Camp.

The court heard that the accused asked the driver to send them to Independence where they collected GH¢2,500 from Amori.

After sharing the booty, Chief Haligah said the accused pointed a gun at the complainant and kept him in the back seat upon realising that he could give them up.

The prosecutor stated that the accused drove to Gbawe Top, a suburb of Accra and collected the complainant's Samsung mobile phone and bolted.

He said the taxi driver reported the case to the Gbawe Police Station.

However, on May 4, 2019, accused called complainant and pleaded, adding that the accused told the complainant they wanted to use his car for their expedition.

Chief Insp. Haligah said the complainant feigned interest on the same day and arranged to send accused out to carry out their mission.

He said accused showed up but luck eluded them as they were arrested by the police.

The policeman told the court that the accused admitted the offences during interrogation.

The case stands adjourned.