Ghana: NIA Staff Arrested for Night Registration

Paul Dogbe, a staff of National Identification Authority (NIA), who was alleged to have registered people for Ghana Cards, at night at a private resident near Saint Teresa's area, at Awudome, in Accra, has been arrested by the police.

The Kaneshie Divisional Police Commander, Assistant Commission of Police (ACP) Edward Faakye Kumi, disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday, stating that Dogbe is in the custody of the police assisting in investigations.

ACP Faakye-Kumi said Dogbe was arrested when he reported himself to the police last Friday.

He said his accomplice (name withheld), who is also a staff of NIA. was being sought by the police to assist in investigations.

It would be recalled that the Ghanaian Times reported in its Thursday, May 9, 2019, issue, that the police have launched a manhunt for two staff of the NIA for allegedly registering people for the Ghana Cards at night.

The suspects were reportedly registering people at about 7pm when residents spotted them.

Passports, fingerprint machine, registration forms, laptop computers, birth certificates, Identity cards, and a printer among others were retrieved from the house.

The case was said to have attracted a large crowd to the scene.

The police received information about the alleged activities of the suspects, and when the police proceeded to the scene, they did not meet the NIA officials, but they (police) met a landlady, who was asked to report to the police station for interrogation.

The landlady and the district NIA registration officer of the area have since been interrogated, whilst exhibits were in the custody of the police.