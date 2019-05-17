Ghana: Assault of Dero FM Staff - Interior Ministry Receives Report

The committee of enquiry set up to investigate the alleged assault of some staff of Dero FM,a local radio station, in the Bono East Region, by six Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) personnel, has presented its report to the Ministry of The Interior.

The head of Public Relations of GNFS), Ellis Okoe Robinson, told the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday, that the report was presented to the ministry on Monday April 13, 2019, for the necessary action.

It would be recalled that the Friday, April 5, 2019, issue of the Ghanaian Times, reported that the GNFS set up a committee to investigate alleged assault on the staff of the radio station.

The committee, headed by the Director of Operations of the GNFS, Deputy Chief Fire Officer Afful Manu, included the Director, Welfare and the Public Relations Officer of the GNFS.

It was reported that about six firemen stationed at Nkoranza in the Bono East Region, stormed the local radio station, and physically assaulted seven of its staff, and vandalised studio equipment, including microphones and consul.

The assault followed an alleged 'April Fools's Day' prank about an accident at Donkro-Nkwanta,a town in the Nkoranza South Municipality.

Francis Kwame Boateng, the programme manager of the station, who is also the morning show host, said the station received an SOS call from a resident of Donkro-Nkwanta about a motor accident in the area, and a rescue team from the GNFS was needed to save the victims.

He said a colleague at the station quickly called the GNFS to inform them about the said motor accident, but the firemen rushed to scene only to realise that they had been misled.

This infuriated them and they stormed the FM station, to "deal ruthlessly with the informants."