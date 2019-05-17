16 May 2019

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Chess Tournament Starts At El Obeid Sit-in

El Obeid — More than 70 chess players are holding a tournament at the sit-in in front of the army headquarters in El Obeid, capital of North Kordofan. The tournament began on Wednesday evening.

Yasir Adam, head of the organising committee, told Radio Dabanga that the tournament will last a week. On the final day there will be a major event with participants from civil society, as well as family of the demonstrators that have been killed during the Sudan uprising.

