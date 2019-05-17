Sudan: Sit-in By West Darfur Teachers

El Geneina — Teachers from West Darfur have carried out a sit-in at the offices of the state department of education in El Geneina, capital of West Darfur, since Tuesday. The demonstrators want the implementation of a package of demands they submitted earlier to the acting governor.

Abdelmajid Abdelrahman, teacher and head of West Darfur teachers' committee, told Radio Dabanga that the unions would continue with their activities, despite the decision of the Transitional Military Council to suspend them. He also pointed out that the demonstrators would continue the sit-in at the education department until the full implementation of their demands.

