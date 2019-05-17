Sudan: El Gedaref Public Decry RSF Attacks

El Gedaref — On Wednesday, the residents of El Gadaref in eastern Sudan denounced the repeated attacks on the residents of the city.

Activist Jaafar Khidir told Radio Dabanga from El Gadaref on Wednesday that the RSF troops brought to El Gadaref following the recent tribal clashes attacked two youths with whips and rifle butts while they were addressing the residents in the city market to raise their awareness.

He pointed out that the forces have been beating the residents with whips and humiliating them since coming to the city.

On Wednesday, the Alliance for Freedom and Change (AFC) announced in a statement its total rejection of any attempt to suppress the people in the exercise of their legitimate right to peaceful expression and held responsibility for anyone who contributes to repression.

The statement pointed out that the forces belonging to the rapid support used live bullets, batons and whips to attack the protesters, resulting in nine injuries among the them.

The statement warned of the continuation of these attacks, which constitute an extension of the practices of the inevitably falling security services and militias of the regime.

The statement also held the Transitional Military Council (TFC) "fully responsible for these blatant attacks and its failure to curb and stop these forces, which may lead to repeating the massacre of May 13, 2019 and shedding more Sudanese blood".

On Wednesday, the workers in Sudan Post carried out a protest vigil in front of the post office buildings to denounce the massacre of the general command sit-in.

The demonstrators held banners demanding the immediate punishment of the perpetrators of the crime and condemning the killing of peaceful protesters.

They called for cleansing the departments of the institutions from the employees of the administrations of the former regime.

