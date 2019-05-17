Nigeria: Saratu Becomes 20th NACCIMA National President

Hajiya Saratu Iya Aliyu has been inaugurated as the 20th National President of the Nigerian Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA).

The inauguration took place during the body's 59th AGM in Kaduna State yesterday.

Saratu will be the second female president of the national body, taking over from the first female President, Iyalode Alaba Lawson.

Saratu, who is the MD of Sarat Group of Companies, is a graduate of ABU, Zaria, with a B.Ed.

She is a seasoned professional, leader, teacher, trainer and farmer who exemplifies hard work and excellence.

Saratu has served NACCIMA in various capacities for over two decades and is the immediate past chairperson of the Coalition of Northern States Chambers of Commerce.

She was a lecturer at the Kaduna State Polytechnic and ABU and served as the Chairperson of Job Creation and Sustainable Livelihood, a UNDP-assisted programme, Commerce Vice President, Nigeria American Chamber of Commerce, Kaduna chapter, Vice Chairman, Agricultural Trade Group of Kaduna Chambers, Member, UNDP Stakeholders Board on job Creation and Sustainable Livelihood, Kaduna, Member, Coordinating Unit of Poverty Eradication Programme in Kaduna, Member Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC), Member FEAP Stakeholders Board, Treasurer, Nigeria Niger Chamber of Commerce, among several other positions of resposibility.

She has also attended several leadership fora, conferences and seminars both nationally and internationally, including World Conference of Women Heads of Entrepreneurs in Brussels, Conference of Women Heads of Organisations in Washington DC, Seminar for African Chambers of Commerce in Beijing, China, Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC), Jakarta, Northern Economic Summit, National Workshop and Promotion on Agricultural Machinery and Post-Harvest Technology and Leadership Forum in Ota.

She is committed and involved with different women groups, including Police Officers Wives Association (POWA) where she was at a time its president of the Adamawa State chapter.

She was also the President of POWA, Kaduna chapter, President Public Officers Wives Association, Yola, Vice President, Retired Armed Forces and Police Officers Association, Treasurer, Forum for African Women Educationists, Life Member, Planned Parenthood Federation of Nigeria (PPFN), among others.