Nigeria: 4 Reasons Why Your Salt Intake Should Reduce

Our bodies rely on sodium (found in salt) for muscle contractions, nerve transmissions and the control systems for balancing body fluids, together with other electrolytes like potassium.

However, our bodies react negatively when we consume too much salt, and this can affect our brain, kidneys, arteries and heart and consequently, death.

Here are a few reasons why too much salt is bad for your health:

Cardiovascular disease

Exceeding the recommended daily sodium intake contributes to a high risk of cardiovascular disease in adults. Several studies show that high salt intake is associated with a significantly increased risk of stroke and cardiovascular disease.

Body Swelling

Consuming too much salt can give you swelling in different parts of the body like the knees, feet and even your hands. This could be a reason why you feel bloated in the morning. This swelling is caused by excessive fluids in the body's tissues and is known as Oedema. Oedema is believed to be a symptom of an underlying health condition or a sign of the fact that you are consuming too much salt. A simple solution for this is to drastically reduce your salt [sodium] intake.

Possible Kidney failure

Your kidneys help to remove waste products, balance fluid levels and control the production of red blood cells in your body. But with high salt intake and high blood pressure combined, this can be lethal to your kidneys, thereby reducing your kidneys' ability to filter out unwanted toxins.

Stomach cancer

Research shows that a higher intake of salt, sodium, or salty foods is linked to an increase in stomach cancer. The World Cancer Research Fund and American Institute for Cancer Research concluded that salt, as well as salted and salty foods, are a "probable cause of stomach cancer."