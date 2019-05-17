Sudan: AU Appreciates TMC and Freedom and Change Forces Agreement

Addis Ababa — The African Union has lauded the agreement reached between the Sudan ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the Forces of Declaration of Freedom and Change on political transition in Sudan.

The AU underlined in statement issued, Wednesday, has congratulated all the parties in Sudan for shouldering the responsibility to conclude the negotiation in a reasonable time to address the legitimate issues of the Sudanese people.

The Head of the AU Commission, Musa Fakki has commended the progress achieved by the stakeholders in Sudan to strike deal over the political transition.

The AU official has pointed out to the UN, EU and Troika cooperation to support AU and the Sudanese people to achieve the political transition.

The statement has indicated to the presence of the Chief Strategic Advisor of the Head of the Commission in Sudan to supervise the AU Commission technical support to the process of the political transition in the country.