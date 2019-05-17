16 May 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan Receives Congratulatory Cable From Yemeni Vice - President

Khartoum — Chairman of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, has received a congratulatory cable on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan from the Yemeni Vice-President and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Yemeni Armed Forces, Gen. Ali Muhsin Al-Ahmar.

Read the original article on SNA.

