Sudan: Protesters Positive About TMC-AFC Agreement

Sudan — The protestors in front of the General Command in Khartoum were in a state of relief on Wednesday morning, following the announcement of an agreement between the military junta and the Alliance of Freedom and Change. Rashid Saeed, spokesman for the Sudanese Professionals Association told Radio Dabanga that "the protestors welcomed the agreement in a positive spirit after the anger over the bloody attack on Monday that claimed the lives of five people".

One of the points agreed upon was the formation of a Committee of Inquiry into the bloody Monday attack. Rashid Saeed called on this committee to expedite its tasks in order to disclose who was responsible for the attack and bring them to justice. The military junta and the Alliance of Freedom and Change also agreed to set up a joint committee on the sit-in. This committee must avoid that regular forces can infiltrate the protest and prevent future accusations of infiltration.

Breakthrough

An important breakthrough was reached on the powers of the Council that is to govern Sudan in the coming three year transition period. This Council is to consist of both members of the current junta and of civilians. According to Rashid Saeed the main issue now is not the proportions of representation of either side or the presidency of the Council, but the powers and functioning of the Council itself.

Other cities

The agreement was also welcomed at sit-ins in various other cities, notably El Damazin, El Geneina, Nyala, Port Sudan, El Gedaref, El Obeid, Senga, Kadugli, Berber, Amri, Dongola and Wad Madani.

Lawyer Osman Hasan of the leadership of Alliance of Freedom and Change in North Kordofan described the agreement as "positive and in the interest of the revolution" in an interview with Radio Dabanga from El Obeid.

The Sudanese Professionals Association and the Alliance of Freedom and Change in West Darfur welcomed the agreement. Abdelmajid Abdalla Abdelrahman, a teacher of West Darfur's teachers committee told Radio Dabanga from El Geneina that "the Teachers' Committee in West Darfur in particular and the people of the state have shown their optimism".

