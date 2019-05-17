Liberia: President Weah Makes Nominations

Thursday, 16th May 2019
Monrovia, Liberia - The Liberian President, His Excellency Dr. George Manneh Weah, has made additional nominations in government affecting the Ministry of Justice.
Those nominated include the following:
1. Cllr. Sayma Cyrenius Cephus -Solicitor General (replacing Cllr. Daku Mulbah)
2. Col. Robert Budy -Commissioner General, Liberia Immigration Service
3. Marvin Sarkor -Deputy Inspector General for Operations, Liberia National Police
4. Atty. Aaron Kparkillen - Asst. Minister for Taxation, Ministry of Justice
These nominations are subject to confirmation by the Liberian Senate.