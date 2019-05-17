Liberia: President Weah Makes Nominations

Thursday, 16th May 2019

Monrovia, Liberia - The Liberian President, His Excellency Dr. George Manneh Weah, has made additional nominations in government affecting the Ministry of Justice.

Those nominated include the following:

1. Cllr. Sayma Cyrenius Cephus -Solicitor General (replacing Cllr. Daku Mulbah)

2. Col. Robert Budy -Commissioner General, Liberia Immigration Service

3. Marvin Sarkor -Deputy Inspector General for Operations, Liberia National Police

4. Atty. Aaron Kparkillen - Asst. Minister for Taxation, Ministry of Justice

These nominations are subject to confirmation by the Liberian Senate.