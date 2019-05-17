Liberia: Rep. Zoe Pennue Donates L$1.2m to Schools

Reports from Grand Gedeh County say schools in that part of the country have received a cash donation of L$1.2m.

The donation was made by Grand Gedeh County Representative, Zoe Emmanuel Pennue.

According to an ELBC Correspondent in Grand Gedeh, the donation of a cash amounting to one million two hundred and thirty thousand (L$1,230,000.00) Liberian Dollars was made by the Grand Gedeh lawmaker through the head of the group known as the Movement of Zoe Emmanuel Pennue Development, James Dweh.

A local journalist in the county quoted Mr. Dweh as saying, the money was made available by the Grand Gedeh County lawmaker for equitable distribution to available schools in the county.

According to the distribution matrix, each Senior High school in the county is expected to receive at least forty thousand Liberian (L$40,000.00) Dollars, twenty thousand Liberian (L$20,000) Dollars to both Junior High and Elementary schools respectively.

Fifty percent (50%) of money given to each school is expected to be given to instructors of said school as a way of appreciating the efforts of the teachers.

"The lawmaker has instructed each school to give 50% of every amount given to a school to be given to instructors who are teaching the kids in the class," James Dweh is quoted as telling school administrators.

The lawmaker is quoted as telling school administrators that he has seen the efforts being applied by both school administrators and class room teachers in the county saying that there is a need for them (teachers) be accommodated or compensated as a means of making them to realize efforts being made by classroom teachers in that part of the country.

Receiving the cash donation, the joint administrators of the schools in the county thanked the Grand Gedeh lawmaker for the donation describing it as timely.

The money is expected to be distributed to the identified schools in Grand Geceh County immediately after students in the Elementary, Junior and Senior High Divisions complete the writing of their respective national exams. TNR