Liberia: Fkaiee Ends Reconciliation, Peace Building Jamboree

-Calls On All To Reunite For Development

A pro-democracy and non-profit organization, the Franklin Kpakolokoyah Alternative Initiative Education Empowerment (FKAIEE) has ended a one-day reconciliation and Peace Building Jamboree in Suakoko, Bong County.

The ceremony which brought together youths, women groups, politicians, civil society organizations, the religious community (Christians and Muslins) and those from the disabled community was aimed at bringing people of diverse backgrounds to be reunited after the 2017 Representative and Presidential Elections and the 2018 Senatorial By-Election in Bong County.

Giving the overview of the program, the Program Specialist of FKAIEE, Joe P. B. Kai, told the gathering that his institution was pleased to organize the ceremony aimed at reconciling the people of Bong after heated back to back elections and have them reunited.

Mr. Kai said they as administrators of the foundation were aware that there have been people who have been divided on so many lines including politics, tribal, sectional and regional because of their respective choices made during said elections adding that there is a dying need for said group of people be brought to one accord where they can honestly trash out their differences.

He used the opportunity and encouraged the people of Suakoko and Bong County as a whole to trash out their respective differences in reuniting their hearts for the development of the district (Suakoko), Bong and Liberia as a whole.

Mr. Kai advised participants to forgive each other on whatever line they might have gone wrong aimed at forging ahead for developments in all sectors of the country.

Serving as keynote speaker, the Executive Director of FKAIEE encouraged the people of Suakoko, Bong and Liberia as a whole to be reunited, hold together and initiate developmental activities that will help prepare their children for future leadership.

Franklin Kpakolokoyah Locula intoned that he wants to see a nonviolence free society where people will not be judged based on ethnic, regional, religious, educational or creed basis, but that opportunities will be available and provided for all to realize their potentials and have a place in society.

"To ensure that we should have a non-violence society, I am personally asking all those who are part of the "June 7, 2019 Save The State" protest to disengage and settle for a dialogue which we think is a way forward," Mr. Locula asserted.

"We know the history of protest in this country; it has not done us any good, all we can do is to forgive each other and reconcile ourselves in the midst of bitterness, but our refusal to do so will only carry us backward and I think none of us here wants to see Liberia going backward considering that the civil wars in our country wasted our chances of being on par with our developing nations of the world; we should never be fooled by politicians or people who don't have this country at heart," he cautioned all.

Speaking further, Franklin told the gathering that he has embarked on an initiative geared toward helping to give hope to disadvantaged youths and children through empowerment and the provision of educational assistance that will help alleviate burdens placed on parents and care-takers of children whose parents cannot afford to send them to school.

"As long as God strengthens me and provides funding for the support of this foundation in Liberia, I hope to always be there as the voice of the voiles, hope for the hopeless and strength of the weak because I want the name Franklin Kpakolokoyah Locula to be written in the history of Bong County whenever it is written; that's why I am striving to make my impact in whatever way possible," Mr. Locula predicted.