17 May 2019

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria, Niger Security Teams Meet On Border Crimes

Tagged:

Related Topics

A Joint security team from 8 Division Nigerian Army, Sokoto, has visited their counterpart in Niger Republic to discuss how to tackle common border crimes.

A statement issued by Sagir Musa, the Acting Director Army Public Relations, said the team was led by Brig.-Gen. L.K.N. Udeagbala, Commander 1 Brigade, who represented the GOC 8 Division.

Mr Musa said the team met their Nigerien counterpart at Dakana, where they extensively brainstormed on unfolding security challenges in Sokoto State and environs.

According to him, the team comprises representatives from Police, Department of State Services (DSS), Nigerian Immigration Service, Nigerian Custom Service and Nigerian Security and Civil Security and Defence Corps.

He said following security threats on the border between Nigeria and Republic of Niger, a joint military border patrol team was set up in September 2018.

The objective of the joint team, he said was to checkmate the menace of cross border banditry and other criminalities across both nations "common porous borders."

(NAN)

Nigeria

20,000 Souls Lost to Boko Haram Crisis - WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has lamented that the Boko Haram crisis has led to over 20,000 deaths. Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.