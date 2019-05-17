Nigeria: Yemi Alade - the Conquering Woman of Steel

Yemi Alade is a star and it has to be emphasised that she is not one in the making because several times over, she has proven that she is one of the best not only Nigeria has to offer but indeed Africa. It is understandable therefore why she is dubbed, Mama Africa.

With national and international awards to her credit, it may be hard to imagine that the graduate of Geography wasn't always keen on music as a career. It was not until her friend convinced her to go for a talent show that she reconsidered this decision.

"When I won the talent show, it became the strongest conviction I had about music and I knew it was time to take the bull by the horns," she says.

Skyrocketing to fame with her 2013 mega smash hit song, Johnny for which she holds the record of the most viewed video by any African artiste on YouTube six years after its release, she has been unstoppable ever since.

According to her music has helped her join all her life pieces together and being a Forbes Under 30 honouree has only strengthened her resolve to touch lives with her music. She says,

"Music is the language that I have fallen so in love with, it is like a therapy to me, not only work. It is still benefitting the lives of people around me and that gives me so much joy."

