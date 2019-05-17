Ghana: 8 Fire Service Personnel Dismissed... Between January and April

The Ghana National Fire Service has dismissed eight personnel for various offences between January last year and April this year.

Two others were also interdicted during the same period and facing service enquiry.

The personnel who are all males and junior ranks were engaged in recruitment fraud, impersonation, drunkenness, failing to report to duty within 10 official working days and stealing, among others.

The Head of Public Relations of the GNFS, Divisional Officer Grade II(DO II) Ellis Okoe Robinson, told the Ghanaian Times in Accra, yesterday.

He said personnel who also distinguished themselves during the same period were also awarded.

DO II Robinson said the Fire Service would not shield any officer who misconduct. Was not in line with service regulations.

"We will not shield anybody, we will name and shame to protect the image of the service,"he stressed

He said as part of measures to address such negative practices he said the personnel were being sensitised on best practices.

The Service also has a welfare directorate at the National headquarters and the district commands where the public report such misconduct of personnel to their superiors.

He urged the public to report such officers to the authorities.

DO II Robinson urged personnel to be professional in all that they do to win public confidence.

The Head of public Relations said officers who did not abide by the rules would be dealt with according to the regulations of the Service.

He advised personnel to wear their name tags for easy identification.