Ghana: Delegation of Liberian Nursing, Midwifery Board Visits Ghana

A four-member delegation from the Liberian Board for Nursing and Midwifery (LBNM) has visited Ghana to understudy the operations of the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) to strengthen its system.

Led by the Mr. Humphrey G. Loweal, LBNM board Chairman, it was taken through conduct of the online licensing examination, registration, other mandates and how to address feedback and enquiries, during the weeklong visit.

Other members of the delegation were the Registrar of the Board, Mrs. Ceceilia C. Kpangbala-Flomo, Mrs. Dedeh H. F Jones, Chairman of Item Construction and Mrs. Darboi Korkoyah, Monitoring and Evaluation Director.

Addressing a meeting in Accra during the visit, Mr Loweal, explained that the visit was part of process initiated to advance Liberia's nursing and midwifery regulation which was enacted in 1948.

"When we did some research, it was found that Ghana has one of the good regulations of nursing and midwifery training, education and practice. So it was decided that we pay a visit," he said.

According to Mr Loweal the visit had afforded them the opportunity to appreciate, aside the online operations, how to engage and sensitize stakeholder, especially the media, to enhance their operations.

Mr. Felix Nyante, Registrar of the Council, assured the delegation of the readiness of the council to assist the LBNM, to set up an effective regulatory framework for nursing and midwifery professionals.

According to him, the gesture was in line with the Council's resolve to provide professional support to countries that intended to strengthen their nursing and midwifery regulation.

Mr Asante said that the council's previous collaborations with agencies world-wide coupled with its stringent regulation and the introduction of the online licensing examination and among other innovative services helped the Council gain international recognition.

The Registrar disclosed that the Council was in the process of digitising about 90 per cent of its services, including registration, renewal of license, continuous professional development and among others, by the end of the year.

Chairperson of NMC board, Rev. Veronica Mina Darko, revealed that the Liberian delegation was not the first to learn from the Council, as countries, including Uganda, Malawi, Tanzania and Ethiopia had done likewise.

"We should all be proud of ourselves to learn that an international regulatory authority has chosen to come to Ghana to understudy Nursing and Midwifery Council," she said.

Caption: Mr Ron Steikker, Netherlands High Commissioner to Ghana (fourth from left), the Liberian delegation and officials of NMC.