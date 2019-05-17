Ghana: Join Hands to Quicken Pace of Devt-Pres Urges Oti

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured the chiefs and people of Buem Traditional area that the Jasikan-Hohoe-Dodi-Pepesu road captured under the Sinohydro projects will commence in the third quarter of the year.

He gave the assurance at Bodada Buem in the Jasikan District on Tuesday after holding a durbar with the chiefs and people of Jasikan,Kadjebi, Biakoye, Lolobi, Santrokofi, Likpe and Akpafu.

The President who is on a two-day working visit to the newly created Oti Region also inspected completed and ongoing projects.

President Akufo-Addo noted that the government planned to transform the economy through its Ghana beyond Aid policies to create more jobs for the youth.

He expressed the hope that the high levels of poverty in the country could best be addressed through increase political participation and economic empowerment of the youth.

He explained that once these measures were in place, the people in the Oti Region should complement the government's efforts by helping build an economy that should be reoriented toward improving the lives of the people.

President Akufo-Addo also commended the people for voting peacefully for the creation of the Oti Region, but added that though there were few agitations and misinformation by some people, it did not bring any confusion.

He urged all to put the past behind them and join hands in the development of the new region.

The President reminded political leaders to avoid lies and misrepresentation which did not help the leaders in Ghana.

According to President Akufo-Addo, the previous government was boasting of constructing unprecedented roads during its era but he was always surprised to hear chiefs calling for the fixing of their roads.

He assured the chiefs and people of Oti Region of the provision of additional funding to speed up their development.

Mr Dan Kweku Botwe, Minister of Regional Reorganisation and Development, urged the people to continue to support the government and take advantage of the pro-poor policies introduced by the government to improve their living standards.

The Oti Regional Minister, Mr Kwasi Yeboah, called for hard work from the in the new region to quicken the development of the area.

Mr. Kafui: Nana Aburam Akpandja V, Overlord of Buem Traditional Area, in his welcome address, appealed to President Akufo-Addo to consider fixing the Jasikan Bodada Likpe Lolobi to Hohoe roads and also Okadjakrom to Kwamekrom road which would serve as a short route from Biakoye to Jasikan.

He assured the President of the unflinching support of the chiefs and people of the area and pray for long life for him.

Accompanying the President on the tour are the Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Maafo; Mr Kwasi Amoako Atta Minister for Roads and Highways and other senior government officials.