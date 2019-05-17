16 May 2019

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Kotoko Pip Xi Wonders

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kingsley E.hope

Kumasi — Techiman Eleven Wonders played their hearts out but succumbed 0-1 to Kumasi Asante Kotoko in the week 12 match of the ongoing special Normalization Competition at the Baba Yara stadium, yesterday.

Kotoko humbled the visitors in their own backyard 3-0 in the first round of the competition and were huge favourites ahead of the game.

But, the visitors proved they were not mere pushovers as they pinned the host to their own half of the field with a fantastic display to end the half goalless.

Songne Yacouba was brought on 12 minutes into the second half to play his first game since Kotoko was edged out of the Confederation Cup competition, but much was not seen of him though he nearly fetched the opener with a flick that went over the bar on the 60th minute.

The visitors were a delight to watch again in the second half as they lifted up their game and combined speed and accurate passes to unsettle Kotoko.

In a goal mouth melee, referee Bismarck Appiah awarded a penalty to Kotoko in the 77th minute for Abdul Ganui to slot home the only goal of the afternoon.

Ghana

Rehabilitation of Cultural Centres in the Country ... a Step in the Right Direction

Quite recently, the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts announced that it has a programme for the… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.