Ghana: Company Supports Ho Female Prison Project

Ho — AGRO-CHEMICAL and animal drugs and feed company, Doelyne Enterprise Limited, has donated GHc 800.00 towards an on-going kitchen project of the Ho Female Prison, in the Volta Region..

The money was presented by the proprietor of the company, Mr Christian Hokey, to the Superintendent Clarissa Catherine Dankwa, Officer-in-Charge of the correctional centre, at a ceremony in Ho last week.

Mr Hokey said that apart from corporate interest, Doelyne was also concerned about the welfare of the society of which convicts were part.

He said that proper care and affection from the public were needed to reform the prisoners.

"They only lose their right to personal freedom but not their right to personal dignity", Mr Hokey stated.

He noted that a decent kitchen was basic to homes, prisons and other institutions, for which reason he commended the authorities of the Ho Female Prison for undertaking the project, to modernise its kitchen.

Mr Hokey commended the Ho Female Prison for the high standard of cleanliness which he said could be emulated by others who were not convicts.

"We believe that some of them can come out and contribute to the good of society, after serving their time", he stated.

Sup Dankwa thanked Mr Hokey for the gesture which she described as a morale booster to the inmates as well as the officers.

She said that the earthenware tripod stove with fuel wood used in the prison for decades was now obsolete and unbefitting of modern times.

The Officer-in-Charge of the Ho Female Prison urged other corporate bodies and public spirited individuals to emulate the example of Doelyne and contribute to the welfare of the inmates in various ways.