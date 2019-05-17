Ghana: Galaxy International School Students Showcase Scientific Experiments

Galaxy International School, last Saturday held its 15th Annual Science and Makers fair at Adjiriganor in Accra.

The event which attracted a large crowd saw pupils from the primary to the senior high school level showcasing various science experiments on nuclear energy, elephant toothpaste, surface water pollution, mechanical handy, rockets, electricity, chemical explosion, organic insect repellent, metratonics and coconut husk used as planting materials.

The Principal of the Secondary section, Mr Cafer Tepeli, in his welcome address, urged parents to support their wards to achieve their dreams.

According to him, science played an overwhelming role in improving the life of everyone hence the need to encourage the youth to display their creativity to improve productivity through creative models.

"We are all beneficiaries of many great intentions such as air craft, light ball, telephone and the internet which have all in one way or the other charged the productivity of mankind," he added.

Mr Tepeli, stated that, the fair like others sought to assist the pupils exhibit their creative and scientific minds, as well as share ideas on various scientific experiments.

The occasion he explained would inspire the pupils to pursue their scientific knowledge toward achieving their future aspirations.

"Scientists have been looking for ways to make this world a better place that is why we are encouraging our pupils to be innovative in all their activities," he said.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Micheal Nsowah, Chair of the Ghana Education Service Council, commended the school for adopting measures to unearth the creative talents of the pupils.

Science, he explained, held the key to addressing the country's socio-economic problems and urged science and mathematics teachers to be innovative in the teaching of the subjects.

"Science is the basis for the development of every society hence the need to adopt innovative ways to make the teaching of both subjects attractive to the pupils," he added.

Madam Kate Adjei of the Adentan Education Directorate said such science fairs when organised regularly would break the myth surrounding the teaching and learning of the subject.

She advised the youth to eschew social vices and take their education seriously in order to benefit from the government's free education policy.